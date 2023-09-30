Insecurity: US-based Nigerian returnee escapes death

A United States’-based Nigerian returnee, Samsondeen Goloba, has escaped death as local vigilantes raided suspected ‘Gay Party,’ resulting in tragic death while scores of men were detained.

In a deeply troubling incident, a group of local unknown vigilante group claiming to be acting in the name of moral policing and preserving local values and traditions, forcefully stormed and raided a private party gathering in Ajah, Lagos.

Their violent raid resulted in multiple deaths and the detention of numerous men.

According to an eye witness, who was among those who narrowly escaped, the vigilantes forcibly entered the premises, accusing the attendees of engaging in homosexual activities.

The incident unfolded late in the evening recently when a group of local vigilantes also reportedly acting on a tip-off, stormed a private residence in Ajah, Lagos, believing it to be the location of a gathering of homosexual men.

The vigilantes, armed with sticks and machetes, stormed the premises, allegedly attacking anyone they found inside. The ensuing chaos led to several tragic deaths, with some sustaining severe injuries.

The chaotic scene that followed saw several attendees attempting to flee, but the vigilantes detained scores of men, subjecting them to verbal and physical abuse. In the process, tragically, several individuals lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Mr. Samsondeen Goloba, a Nigerian national who had recently returned from the United States to visit his mum and family, was one of the attendees at the gathering.

He recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that he narrowly escaped harm by hiding in a closet as the vigilantes rampaged through the house.

His escape was nothing short of miraculous as the vigilantes combed through the premises searching for anyone they deemed guilty of participating in the alleged ‘gay party.’ Goloba expressed his gratitude for being alive but remained deeply shaken by the events.

The deceased have been identified as Kola Adeyemi Buta; Samsondeen Goloba’s childhood friend and organizer of the birthday party, as well as two other victims, all in their early 20s. Their families and friends have been plunged into mourning, while activists and LGBTQ+ organizations have decried the violence and called for justice.

Following the raid, local law enforcement detained scores of men, including those who attended the gathering and others who were merely in the vicinity.

It is reported that they are being held on charges related to homosexuality, though no formal charges have been filed yet.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the arbitrary arrests and potential human rights abuses these detainees may face during their time in custody.

This incident has ignited a nationwide debate on LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of sexual minorities in Nigeria. While homosexuality is illegal in the country and punishable by law, activists argue that such laws infringe upon individuals’ basic human rights and lead to violent acts like the recent raid.

The government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

LGBTQ+ rights activists are urging the government to address the violence and discrimination faced by sexual minorities in the country and to reconsider the laws that criminalize homosexuality.

The tragic events that unfolded during the raid on the suspected ‘gay party’ in Ajah, Lagos, Nigeria, have drawn attention to the serious human rights issues faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

As the investigation unfolds, the international community will be closely watching for developments and urging Nigerian authorities to take action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to protect the rights of all its citizens.

