Insecurity: Tinubu needs support, not criticism, APC Chieftain tells Nigerians

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, in the fight against insecurity in the country and stop negative criticism that can distract him.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo said that the rate of insecurity in the country was becoming alarming, saying the development called for a sober reflection.

He said that this is a period Nigerians needed to rally round the president and his administration to find a common solution to the various insecurity challenges facing the country.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who condemned the recent killings, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other criminalities by men of the underworld across the country, said that there was no doubt that the president was doing everything humanly possible to restore peace to the country.

According to him, this is a trying period for all Nigerians, who are saddened with the latest multiple killings and kidnapping ravaging the country.

He said that Nigerians must take solace in God, while government fashion out strategies to address the situation, instead of negative criticism that will not solve the problem.

“No one is happy with the recent killing, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping other criminalities across the country, but negative criticism and names calling by the leaders of the opposition parties is not the way forward.”

“What we need at the critical period is for us as a stakeholders to come together, irrespective of our political affiliation, religious or tribe and give the present administration needed boost and encouragement.

“Security is a collective responsibility of everyone and that is why I am appealing to leaders of the opposition parties to stop playing cheap politics with security issues and narratives that can divide the country”, he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker commended the president for prompt approval of funds to the security agencies for the purchase of modern equipment to fight insecurity.

He said the recent release of N50 billion security vote to five northern states was a show of commitment by the president to minimise the spate of insecurity, but we need to extent the gesture across the country.

The APC Chieftain, however, called on the president to look into developing security architectural framework that are community based.

He called for bottom up approach security framework that would integrate every social strata of the society, traditional rulers, religious leaders, non conventional security groups and opinion leaders in assisting security agencies in combating the insecurity in their domains.

Oyintiloye, also urged the president to mandate governors, as as the Chief Security Officer of their respective states to rise to the occasion to nip the insecurity in bud by creating community security network to support conventional security agencies in their various domains.