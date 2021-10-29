Director General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salisu Mohd Lukman has said that the preponderance of speculative and uninformed report around the nation’s security challenges was what is emboldening bandits apologists like Sheikh Ahmed Gumi.

Lukman in an article titled ‘Nigeria Insecurity and Communication Problems’ called for a knowledge-based report which ought to direct public discuss around the bandit phenomenon among political leaders instead of the usual sentimental calls.

He alluded to the opinion article by the Economists of London that dwelt on a purported agreement between the United States and Nigeria government over how the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft would or not be deployed.

He said the view which suggested that the Super Tucano, which has shown immense promise in the fight against insurgency, would not be used against bandits, speculative as it is, would fuel the defiant posture of the bandits whose imprint was nothing but terrorism.

He noted that recent report by Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development) suggesting that banditry is the leading cause of conflict in the last twelve months is frightening enough to contemplate.

Quoting the report Lukman said ‘in the twelve months to September 2021, Nigeria recorded 890 violent incidents resulting in 3,787 deaths, 340 injured persons, and 2,542 kidnapped persons…A further breakdown of the figures shows that banditry is currently the leading conflict type in Nigeria in terms of number of incidents (606 or 68.1 percent) and number of deaths (2,470 or 65.2 percent), number of injured (211 or 62.1 percent) and number of persons kidnapped (2,487 or 97.8 percent).’

He also cited report by Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufai titled I’m a Bandits ,which graphically illustrated how heavily armed the bandit terrorizing the North West is, having a cache of an estimate 500 AK-47 rifles, RPGMs, and anti aircraft guns.

According to him, “The major disconnects in the public debate about security challenges facing the country is that all the important body of knowledge, which ordinarily should assist to guide positions of Nigerian citizens and government are ignored. In the circumstance, public debate become distant from knowledge, engagement with public policy reduced to sentiment, and every challenge facing the country, including security problem, such as banditry easily get politicised.

“Criticisms and campaigns against APC and President Buhari is hardly supported with alternative proposals. This is the main reason why any defense of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy initiative is being equated to supporting ‘imposition of Fulani hegemony on Nigerians’ even by some supporters of APC leaders.

“Public debate then become highly toxic. The fundamental question, which must be asked is, how is APC responding to these developments?

“This is not about propaganda. It is about the future of the country and about commitment of APC leaders to facilitate initiatives that can support Nigerians to restore citizens’ humanity based on application of knowledge to shape public debates in the country.

“Unless and until, APC, both as a party and government, can roll out initiatives to direct public debates in the country based on application of contemporary knowledge about existing problems, highly negative interpretation of government initiatives or so-called lack of it will continue to drive public conversation in the country.

”Inability to take advantages of existing body of knowledge in the country is also responsible for why some leading public officials of government could make illogical statements claiming so-called differences between bandits and terrorists. With all the knowledge that bandits kill at least 6 Nigerians every day, what could be more terrifying?

It is against this backdrop he said people like Gumi find space. Interestingly, apologists and self-appointed counsels to the Bandits, such as Sheikh Ahmed Gumi are becoming more confident, and are irresponsibly mobilising opposition against declaring bandits’ terrorists.”

All the studies about insecurity and banditry in Nigeria only confirmed that the bandits operating in the North-West and North-Central have all the characteristics of terrorist groups. For instance, a study by Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i, presented at the 15th Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto Seminar Series, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, titled, I am a Bandit – A Decade of Research in Zamfara State Bandit’s Den, reported that bandits are armed groups with ‘contacts across the Sahel, particularly Libya and Mali’, having ‘huge capital’, ‘in possession of more that 500 AK 47 guns’, and ‘own sophisticated weapons like RPGS and Anti-Aircraft.’ The report indicated that ‘there are over 60,000 weapons in circulation’ in the North-West alone.

“Any debate about the challenges of insecurity and banditry in Nigeria, which misses this reality is simply uninformed and therefore unhelpful”, he stressed.

Recall that Sheikh Gumi had few days ago threatened that any attempt to declare bandits terrorists by the government will spill off cataclysmic events that will end Nigeria as a nation.

