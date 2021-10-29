Champion Newspapers Limited
Alfredollars plans collaboration with CMC Africa to Launch his Album debut on October 31st ,2021

EntertainmentM2A
By Peter
Multi talented Alfred Raphael popularly known as Alfredollar, a musical artists who is good at what he knows how to do best as Afro-hip hop & Ragae.

The purposeful talented Alfredollar artist has 14 tracks Album which he titled Alfredollar Poppin with different genre. Alfredollars, a graduate of Theatre Art, a thespian, a Poet and a songs writer.

He is set to launch his Album debut. It is conceived as Amb Cornell Media Consult (CMC Africa) in conjunction with Alfredollar Music Worldwide present Alfredollar Album Launch.

The Event is tagged as “Unveiling CMC Alfredollars Rap Album Launch, slated to commence on 31st October 2021, 2pm, Red carpet by 1pm, at City Hotel, 2, Majekodunmi Street, opposite Oshopey plaza Allen, Ikeja Lagos.

Special Guests of Honour are H.E Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu (Executive Governor of Lagos State): Amb Cornell Udofia; High Chief Abimbola Aboderin; Chief Solomon Ogbonna: Pastor Oludare funmilayo Adeniran, Jim Iyke (Nollywood Actor): Legendary King Wadada, among other guests and Music Performance.

 

 

 

 

Peter 4892 posts 0 comments
