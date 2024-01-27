Insecurity: Police Operatives Arrest, Parades 17 Suspected Kidnappers, Bandits, Informants, Cattle Rustlers, Other Criminals

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

In furtherance of efforts aimed at ridding the nation of crimes and criminality, the Nigeria Police Force has paraded seventeen suspects arrested for alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, motor cycle snatching, and other criminal activities.

The Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi at a press briefing said that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun and joint security forces including the officers of the Nigerian Army, arrested the suspects at various locations after incidences of the crimes were reported with the aid of actionable intelligence.

He said that the deployment of additional human and material resources to troubled areas is rapidly yeilding results as several kidnappings reported were arrested by the Police in conjunction with the Army and local vigilantes and the victims reunited with their families.

The key suspect arrested for kidnapping Buhari Zabany ‘M’ he said was seen roaming inside a thick forest suspected to be the den of a kidnapping gang and he was arrested on the suspicion of being a member of the kidnapping gang.

During the interview the suspect did not give a satisfactory account of himself and his whereabouts and where he was going. But stated that he has been seeing kidnappers inside the forest with many AK-47 rifles and GPMG rifles.

Another suspect Salisu Abdullahi a native of Bauchi who lives in Gwagwa Abuja admitted and confessed to have kidnapped a man and collected N20 million as ransom.

Police said that he absconded with the sum of N1.5 million belonging to his boss out of the money.

Two other suspects arrested for snatching motorcycles are Yakubu Audu ‘m’ 35 yrs and Usman Hassan ‘m’ 30 yrs while exhibits recovered from the duo are BAJAJ Motorcycles

He stated that the suspects were nabbed upon credible information received about a syndicate of armed robbers and kidnappers operating in the Kuje area of the FCT. Swiftly, FID/IRT operatives acted on this intel, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Usman Hassan (30) and Yakubu Audu (35), along with the recovery of robbed motorcycles in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The arrested suspects confessed to the crime and implicated others who remain at large: Ibrahim, Musa, Ali, Dogo, and Akanju, all from Nasarawa State.

According to the Police image maker, one of the exhibits is currently at Mararaba A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, scheduled for recovery.

He added that Police relentless efforts is to continue to ensure the apprehension of the outstanding suspects and maintain the safety of our communities.

Some other suspects arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide are Yusufu Abubakar (a.k.a Jirgiel) – Shendam L.G.A, Plateau state, Adamu Adamu (a.k.a Smallie) – Shendam L.G.A, Plateau State.

He said that on 17th January 2024, at about 1600hrs, one Salihu Jauro ‘m’, the Deputy Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter, reported to IRT Operatives on Special duty in the state, that on the same date, at about 0000hrs, unknown gunmen invaded the house of one Alhaji Adamu Muhammadu Ringin at Kurwat village, Shendam L.G.A, Plateau state, shot and slaughtered the said Alhaji Ringin, after robbing him and his family of his phone and unspecified amount of money.

During investigation, one Yusufu Abubakar a.k.a Jirgiel and Adamu Adamu a.k.a Smallie both of different addresses in Shendam L.G.A of Plateau State and Gidan Buba, Asakio, Nasarawa state were arrested in connection with the case.

The suspects confessed to the crime while the deceased Tecno phone and SIM cards were recovered from the said Smallie.

When Yusuf Abubakar was arrested he mentioned one Makawu Haruna and Ayuba Musa who are both nephews to the deceased as the people that sent him to kill the victim but later retracted his statement and said it was a pure case of armed robbery planned and executed by himself, the said Adamu Adamu and one Ibrahim Adamu a.k.a Janda (now at large) which later resulted to Culpable Homicide.

The reported case is under Investigation as some others are still being investigated even as the Police authorities assure the public of diligence in the investigation and prosecution of criminals found culpable in these crimes for the safety of the citizenry.

Some of the arms and ammunitions said to have been recovered from the suspects include General Purpose Rifle, AK-47 Assualt Rifle, pieces of locally fabricated pump action and other weapons.