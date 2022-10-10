INEC warned against desperate politicians, BVAS security

Mr Oladele Gboyega, Federal Commissioner (Osun State), Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its cyber security ahead of 2023 General Elections.

Gboyega, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, also emphasised the need for the commission redouble efforts toward improving electoral integrity in the country.

The commissioner described the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) in the recent elections as a good step in the right direction.

He, however, urged the commission to work assiduously towards protecting the device against possible manipulation or hacking by desperate politicians.

He also stressed the need for the electoral umpire to ensure the deployment of appropriate technology to protect the sanctity of the choice and vote of Nigerians in the 2023 general election.

Similarly, Gboyega advised INEC to organize a roundtable with Political Parties, Cyber experts and other key political stakeholders on how best to ensure that the forthcoming 2023 General Elections satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and preparations put in place by INEC for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

He challenged the commission to ensure the attainment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to leave a legacy of free, fair, credible and transparent elections in the country.