INEC reacts as Buhari signs Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it will on Saturday make public its position on the 2022 Electoral Amendment Bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The commission made this known in a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye said that the commission’s submission would be made known after INEC extraordinary meeting scheduled for Saturday.

He described the signing of the bill as historic being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in 1999 that it would be repealed and re-enacted.

He added that the act contained many progressive provisions that would facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

“Nigeria now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Elections.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.

“Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the commission is scheduled for tomorrow (Feb. 26) . Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward,” Okoye said.

For a better society