INEC presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

 

The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Wednesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the presidential election results collation.

 

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.

