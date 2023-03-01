Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral service of late Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu held in Ogun

By Peter
From left to right: Arc. Funlola Jolaoso; Mrs. Funmilayo Onafowokan, Fellow Chartered Accountant; Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers and Mrs. Dunni Akinrele; all alumnae of Queen’s College Yaba (1981 set), during the funeral service of late Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu at Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

 

 

