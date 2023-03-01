Nigeria finds it’s way to the grey list of the Global Watch Dog for Money Laundering (FATF)

The global watchdog for money laundering and terrorist financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has placed Nigeria on its grey list. The FATF has 40 recommendations that provide guidelines for a country’s financial system to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorist organisations. The watchdog currently has two lists that point out countries with weak laws to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing; they are called the black list and grey list.

Countries placed on the grey list are subjected to increased monitoring and are actively working with the FATF to counter the shortcomings of their laws. They include countries like Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, South Sudan, and Haiti. As 73% of countries have been removed since the list’s inception, it is not a permanent list, and nations have the chance to be taken off it after cooperating with the FATF to address their failings.

The implications of the list could, however, have severe consequences. South Africa’s rand fell against the dollar, after the country was placed on the list last Friday. The FATF has more than 200 member countries, and being placed on the grey list warns countries that doing business with a greylisted country might help facilitate terrorism and money laundering.