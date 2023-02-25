INEC Officials Refusing To Upload Presidential Election Results In Lagos, Delta

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has raised alarm on the impunity that is presently happening across the entire Lagos state where the results of the presidential elections collated in various polling units in the state are not being uploaded to the Central Server.

According to Julius Abure, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in connivance with the security agencies are claiming that the BVAS have suddenly developed fault and therefore cannot function.

The chairman said that information from the party’s field men has it that in places like Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki, amongst others where results shows that Labour Party won convincingly, the INEC officials claim that the BVAS suddenly developed fault when it concerns uploading results of the presidential election.

According to him, “Information reaching me has it that in Lagos, they have refused to upload the results for the presidential election, they have uploaded that of the Senate and House of Representatives but for the presidential, they have refused. And they are using the police to drive our agents and supporters out of the place. And they said that they have firm instruction from INEC headquarters not to upload.