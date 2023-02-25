Nationwide- 2023 Election Update INEC announce extension of voting period

Champion Newspapers Limited
By Editor
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the extension period of voting for the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Sunday, 26th February 2023.

 

According to INEC, this was necessitated due to the level violence experienced and ‘tactical disenfranchisement’ (late arrival of election materials) in some areas.

 

The affected areas/states where the election process would continue are:

1. Lagos: Surulere, Ikate, Okota, Eti-Osa, Kosofe and Oshodi.

2. FCT.

3. Ebonyi.

4. Rivers.

5. Imo

6. Anambra.

7. Kano.

8. Edo.

9. Delta.

10. Kogi.

11. Bayelsa.

12. Enugu.

13. Sokoto.

14. Taraba.

15. Abia. and,

16. Ekiti.

 

Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8am till 12pm on the 26th February 2023.

 

Therefore, it advised that staff and stakeholders continue to adhere to all Government/INEC directives and security advisories concerning this election.

 

We would continue to monitor the situation and provide timely situation report across the country.

