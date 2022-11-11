INEC decries attacks on political supporters, offices in Ogun, Osun

… over 65,000 uncollected PVCs, 904 ballot boxes, 8 generators razed

…summons emergency meeting with stakeholders

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has berated the attacks on its offices in Osun and Ogun state on Thursday morning.

The commission also frowned at rising incidents of attacks on supporters of various political parties since the commencement of campaign about two months ago as well as the use of hate and incendiary language by politicians.

A release issued by the National Commissioner & Chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday revealed that an emergency meeting will hold on Friday in view of these occurrences.

Okoye explained, “this morning, the Commission received two disturbing reports of attacks on our Local government offices in Ogun and Osun States.