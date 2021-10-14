Inclusive Social Protection, Key Achievement of Buhari Administration – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said

President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated uncommon passion for

inclusive social protection through the creation of lasting structures

and institutions that will outlast his administration.

The Minister, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the 2021 FRCN

Annual Lecture, with the theme ‘The Imperative of Disability Inclusion

in National Transformation,’ said the President’s passion was

demonstrated in the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs,

Disaster Management and Social Development to cater for, among others,

the vulnerable in the society.

In addition, he said the Buhari Administration has also created the

National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), headed by

an Executive Secretary from the community of persons with

disabilities, in the person of Mr. James David Lalu, to formulate and

implement policies favourable to persons with disabilities.

“Another significant step came in January 2019 with the ratification

of the Discrimination Against Persons with

Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which has become a major plank

for ensuring inclusive social protection in the

country.

“It is instructive to note that in all the various social protection

programmes of the present administration, such as the Conditional Cash

Transfer, the Government Enterprising and Empowerment Programme

(GEEP), the N-power and the Home-Grown School Feeding programmes, to

mention just a few, special consideration was given to the plight of

people with disabilities,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said the Buhari Administration has recorded many firsts in the area

of disability inclusion by appointing persons with disabilities to his

government, including a Senior Special Assistant to the President on

Disability Matters (a Blind); Special Assistant to the President on

Disability (Person with Physical Disability); Special Assistant to the

President on Special Needs (a Blind); Six Members of the Governing

Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as

well as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons

with Disability (a Deaf).

The Minister also listed the Administration’s achievements in the area

of disability inclusion as the accommodation of 100,000 beneficiaries

with disabilities in the Conditional cash transfer; Inclusion of

40,000 persons with disabilities in the Batch C, stream 1 of the

N-Power programme of the Federal Government; ongoing design and

construction of accessibility facilities in three Nigerian

Universities (Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto; Ahmadu Bello

University, Zaria and the University of Ilorin)

Other achievements listed by the Minister are the ongoing development

of National Assistive Technology Scale-up Strategy/Roadmap, in

collaboration with Clinton Health Access Initiative; development of

minimum accessibility standard, a policy document that provides

detailed accessibility facility requirements for buildings, roads,

transportations; and the approval by the Inspector General of Police

for the establishment of disability services units in all Nigerian

Police formations in the country, in partnership with the National

Commission for Persons with Disability, to curb discrimination and

other ill treatment of persons with disabilities in Nigeria

He said the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities has

commenced the enrolment of Persons with Disabilities in a special

health insurance scheme specially designed to commence with 800 pilot

beneficiaries cutting across the federation, while the Federal

Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the National

Commission for Persons with Disabilities, is currently developing a

National Accessible Housing Programme for Persons with Disability in

the FCT and the 36 states, with a view to solving the housing needs of

the disability community.

Alhaji Mohammed commended the FRCN for sustaining its platforms of

public engagement beyond news and programming, describing the

corporation’s annual lecture series as an opportunity for all to key

into the various programmes of government to foster inclusion and

participatory governance.