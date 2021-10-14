Amber energy drink delights its wholesalers in loyalty scheme

Amber energy drink, a premium brand from the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, is rewarding its loyal wholesalers in a 3-day promo titled “Amber Wholesaler Loyalty Scheme”.

The scheme, which has 3 different categories namely Platinum, Gold and Silver, will reward qualified wholesalers according to the number of Amber cases bought in a month.

The initiative, which took place at five different locations around Ajasa Command, Idimu, Egbeda, Ile iwe Eggbe and Igando, has seen the Amber team presenting gift items to the winners.

Speaking on this initiative, Regional Sales Manager, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, Adegbite Adeniran, stated that the idea behind the initiative is to reward its wholesalers and also increase its market value.

His words: “The Amber Wholesaler Loyalty Scheme is all about rewarding our wholesalers and not the distributors. The idea is that we are pushing distributors from the office, but we are not pulling out from the distributors. We want to engage all the distributors in the channel of distribution to increase our market value, because using only the distributors does not add value to us.”

Explaining why Amber selected its winners, Adediran said: “Under these distributors, we have wholesalers and sub-distributors, so engaging both distributors will accelerate our sales return. The programme is quarterly; so it has three categories, which includes Platinum, Gold and Silver. We expect those under the platinum category to do a minimum of 400 cases per month and 1200 cases per quarter to qualify for the gift items. The second category, which is gold, is expected to do a minimum of 200 cases monthly, with 600 cases per quarter to qualify, while the third category, silver, is expected to do 80 cases per month, with 240 cases per quarter.

“At the end of the quarter, the wholesalers will be rewarded with various items – the platinum winners will be presented with Deep Freezer, Generating set, and television set. For the gold, they will be presented with washing machines, microwave oven and gas cookers, while the third category, silver, will receive standing fans, blenders and small size microwave.

Meanwhile, for those who are not interested in any of the gift items, the value of the wins will be replaced with Amber product. Cash is not allowed; it is either product or gift items.”

Oyelami Afolake popularly known as Flakky Ay, one of the winners of the platinum gift told MARKETING EDGE in an exclusive interview that she is very happy and grateful to Amber for presenting her with a plasma TV.

Her words: “The promo has really helped me in making more sales because when I tell my customers that they will be rewarded when they buy an Amber energy drink, they listen and buy the product so that they can also benefit from the promo.”

Also commenting on Amber Loyalty promo Boluwatife Samuel said: “I am very happy for this gift, because it has really helped my sales; people buy more when they see that they will win gifts.

“This initiative is a very good one that encourages the wholesalers to buy more Amber energy drinks, because we are sure of our own rewards too. We are making profit from the sales and also getting rewards from the company.”