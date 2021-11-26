IMSG Donates 32-seater bus to NYSC, assures of continuous support

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Government has donated a 32-seater bus to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), assuring the leadership of the Corps of government’s readiness to continue to support them to realize the objectives for which the body was established.

Governor Uzodimma said the vehicle was given to help the NYSC carry out her operations in the state without hindrances

Making the donation Thursday on behalf of the Governor in Owerri, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie said the donation was sequel to a recent demand by the NYSC in Imo State for a vehicle to assist them carry out their day-to-day activities.

He said: “In Governor Uzodimma’s usual magnanimity he gave approval and directed for immediate allocation and donation of a 32-seater bus to them.”

Anyaehie noted that “the NYSC which was established in 1973 has contributed immensely to the unity of Nigeria by inculcating discipline on our youths, helping to reduce religious chauvinism and fostering ethnic integration that have kept Nigeria one.”

He recalled that in the course of pursuing its core mandate the NYSC has involved her members in some critical assignments such as general elections as electoral officers, noting that in most cases, some of the Corps members lost their lives while carrying out such duties.

He therefore called for prayers for them so that their sacrifice will not be in vain.

Before handing over the keys and other documents of the vehicle to the Coordinator, Mr. Chris Jimba, Anyaehie charged the Management and Staff of the NYSC in Imo State to ensure they “deploy the vehicle to appropriate use and for the purpose it is meant for.”

Expressing the gladness of the leadership of NYSC to Governor Uzodimma and Government of Imo State, Mr. Jimba said his establishment was short of words to thank the Governor for the kind gesture.

“The prompt approval and donation has confirmed the supportive role of the State Government to NYSC in the State,” he said.

In a vote of thanks, one of the female Corps members who joined the Director to receive the vehicle, Miss Stella-Maris Ukanwa, poured encomia on the Governor, promising that they will continue to serve and support the activities of the State Government in any capacity they are invited to participate.

She prayed God to continue to bless Governor Uzodimma, the Government and people of Imo State for the kind donation.