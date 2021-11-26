Obi, Umeh, Anambra Deputy Gov-elect, others pay respects as Akunyili is buried

Husband of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Minister of Information and Director General of National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Chike Akunyili, the slain husband of Prof Dora Akunyili has been laid to rest at his home town, Agulu, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State.

Several dignitaries were at a burial mass held in his honour at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu to pay their last respects to the murdered medical practitioner.

Dr. Chike Akunyili was killed on 28 September at Nkpor, near Onitsha by unknown gunmen, while being chauffeur-driven from Onitsha, on his way to Enugu.

He had received a posthumous award bestowed on his late wife, Prof Dora Akunyili by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Alumni Association when the incident took place.

He was killed alongside his driver and security aide, just as several other persons were said to have been killed on the same day.

Dignitaries who were at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu to honour the late Chike, praised his humility and exemplary life, while urging all to emulate his simplicity.

The dignitaries include the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and his wife; Margaret, former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh and his wife; Prisca, Anambra Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim and others.

Children of the late Akunyili, most of whom are based overseas were also on the ground to bury their father and also showered him with encomiums for being an exemplary father.