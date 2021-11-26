Customs intercepts armoured vehicle, contrabands  worth over N300m

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) has seized an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate and other contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million in the area

The Comptroller, FOUC, Mr Ali Ibrahim, the said this while briefing journalists and showcasing the seized items in Owerri Thursday

Ibrahim showed other seized items which include eight other vehicles worth N158,734,742million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N11,760,000million.

Other seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4,560,000million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131,400,000million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11,700,000million.

According to him, the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo Afor roads with seven suspects arrested.

He thanked the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) for his logistics support to the Zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him.

The Comptroller urged Nigerians to support the Service in its advocacy against smuggling and warned smugglers to stay off the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, of the country

He also thanked men and officers of FOUC for their gallantry in the face of challenging assignments and restated his unwavering commitment to their welfare.

His words: ” We recorded this sterling feat between Oct. 14, 2021 when I took over as FOUC Comptroller and Nov. 13, 2021 largely due to the leadership style of the Comptroller-General and the entire management team of the Service.

” We pledge to continue justifying the incentives and logistics support we receive which includes a recent additional supply of 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles which are already being used in our patrol and surveillance activities.

” We urge the general public to join the service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation’s economy.

” We also warn economic saboteurs who will want to use this festive season for their nefarious activities to desist from such illegal business.

” No matter how surreptitious their activities may be, this unit is more determined and committed to ensure unwavering implementation of the Government’s fiscal policy “, he said.

#