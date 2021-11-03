Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

. Calls for establishment of school for blind

The Imo House of Assembly, has impeached its deputy speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele) from office.

This followed a resolution of the house at its Tuesday plenary in Owerri.

The Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo) who announced the impeachment of Iwuanyanwu, failed however, to state why he was removed.

The house also adopted a resolution recalling six lawmakers that were suspended on July 8 for unparliamentary conduct.

This followed the adoption of the report of its ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations at the committee of the whole house.

The lawmakers included-Dominic Ezerioha (APC-Oru West), Uche Ogbuagu (APC-Ikeduru), Philip Ejiogu (PDP -Owerri North), Anyadike Nwosu (PDP- Ezinihitte), Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo) and Michael Njoku (APC -Ihitte Uboma).

The speaker commended members of the house who deemed it necessary to bring back the suspended lawmakers.

Emeziem also commended the suspended lawmakers for remaining law abiding throughout the period of their suspension.

He urged them to remember that the house was an institution of authority that would remain for generations to come.

He further commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma for being helpful in achieving the desired reconciliation.

Also on Tuesday, the Imo House of Assembly urged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to put the necessary measures in place to establish school for the blind in the state.

The House passed the resolution on Tuesday, following a motion moved by Mr. Eddy Obinna (APC Aboh Mbaise), calling for the school.

Presenting the motion, Obinna regretted that the blind were not given equal educational opportunities even when education is a fundamental human right.

According to him, such a school will enable them to become functional citizens, capable of contributing more to the development of the state.

The lawmaker said that such schools already existed in other South-Eastern states and that Imo’s case should not be an exception.

He therefore prayed the house to request the governor to estblish the school to provide equal opportunities for blind children in the state.

Supporting the motion, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele), said it was unfortunate that past administrations failed to see the need to establish such a school in the state.

Iwuanyanwu further suggested that some public buildings that were not in use be converted into classrooms to enable the school to take off without delay.

Also, Mr Johnson Duru (APC-Ideato South), said the government should establish the school as soon as possible to ensure the needs of the blind were met.

Following popular voice vote in favour of the motion, the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem, ruled in its favour.