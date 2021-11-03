Champion Newspapers Limited
Suicide: Seek help from mental health professionals, loved ones, Expert advises Nigerians

By Editor
A Psychologist, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, has advised Nigerians to always seek the help of mental health professionals and their loved ones in finding solutions to their life challenges rather than contemplating suicide.

 

Abdulmalik told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that people should seek immediate help rather than keeping suicidal feelings to themselves.

 

“Sometimes we go through intense emotional pains and distress that one may simply want to crawl into a hole and be forgotten or to want to sleep and not wake up again in order to escape from emotional pains and distress.

 

”This is particularly more pronounced when it appears that there is no hope and the future is bleak,” he said.

 

Abdulmalik said that they were many kinds of emotional pains that could lead to thoughts of suicide, as ability to cope with the pain differed from person to person.

 

He said that in most situations, suicide thoughts might begin to pop into people’s heads as a way out of pains and distress.

 

According to him, having suicide thoughts is not a reflection of weak faith in God or character-defect, adding also that it does not indicate that a person is crazy, weak or flawed.

 

“It only means that the person has more emotional pains than he can cope with at the moment,” he said.

 

The psychologist, however, said that anytime suicide thoughts came up, such a person should immediately seek for help.

 

He also advised people to avoid drugs and alcohol, saying that these could cloud one’s judgment and concentration.

 

“Make your home safe by removing things that can potentially be used for self harm and learn coping strategies with the help of a professional,” Abdulmalik said





