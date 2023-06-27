Imo : AA guber aspirant pledges to fight insecurity using traditional institutions

Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November 2023 Imo governorship election, Maj.-Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd), has pledged to partner traditional institutions in fighting insecurity if elected.

Ogunewe made the pledge in a tweet while speaking at the inauguration of Mbaise people in Connecticut, United States.

He described traditional rulers as fearless and fair in their advisory and other roles and said that they would be of immense benefit in the fight against insecurity if properly carried along.

He decried what he described as the “waning respect for traditional institutions” which he said, had resulted in worsening insecurity as the traditional rulers, who were custodians of rural security, had been displaced.

“Growing up, I saw that our traditional rulers were accorded deep respect as royal fathers and were neither abused nor harassed by anyone or any institution.

“Thus they maintained their fatherly, dignified, reputable, honourable and unbiased position in an advisory capacity to all parties, fearless and fair in relating their advice and recommendations to individuals, communities, and governments as the case may be.

“Unfortunately, the respect accorded to Ndi Eze (traditional rulers) has waned over time because of the actions of ill-willed politicians in government so that they now live in a palpable fear of harassment or removal once their advice contradicts government opinion. This is very disheartening. “, he said.

He promised that if elected, he would support communities in the maintenance of traditional institutions while not interfering with the process of their elections.

He added that in order to eliminate harassment by the government, legislation would be passed to ensure that a due process was followed in the suspension or removal of a traditional ruler and not by an individual’s decision or by government fiat.

This, he said, would restore confidence in traditional institutions and aid the fight against insecurity especially at the grassroots.

“Our government will partner with Ndi Eze to restore community values and reduce crime in our society.

“ We will address leadership failure head on. I stand for a greater, better Imo, today and always,” he said.