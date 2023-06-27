Northern Bishops applauds President Tinubu over appointments of service Chiefs, SGF, NSA.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A Body of Church Leaders from the North under the umbrella of Northern Bishops has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the bold steps he has taken to appoint new service Chiefs that cut across the geo political zones of the country.

One of the leading Bishops from the North, Bishop Jonas Katung the founder and President of The Living Stone Church Assembly with Headquarters in Jos in an interview with newsmen in Jos Tuesday, said President Tinubu in less than one month in office has performed creditably well and lived up to the expectations of Northern Bishops and Pastors.

According to him, President Tinubu has already taken the bull by the horn with people centred policies and actions that have touched the heart of millions of Nigerians.

Bishop Katung equally commended the appointment of the secretary to the federal government in the person of Senator George Akume a seasoned administrator from Benue state North central Nigeria and like wise Nuhu Ribadu as National security Adviser (NSA) from Adamawa state North East Nigeria and other appointments made sofar that receives commendation from across the divides in the country.

“When we met President Tinubu in Abuja as a body of Northern Bishops and Pastors in Abuja shortly before the 2023 Presidential election,he gave us his word on purposeful leadership if he wins the presidential election, and now he is providing that much needed quality leadership to Nigerians.

Katung hinted that going by the performance of President Tinubu in less than one month in office, Nigerians should be expecting more heart touching political and economic policies that would turn around the fortunes of Nigerians from President Tinubu in the next four years of his first tenure .

He added that Tinubu might not need to go out to vigorously campaign for his second term in office in 2027, saying the achievements of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would speak for him.

He assured Nigerians that if given the needed support,Bola Ahmed Tinubu will provide the right leadership for the people of Nigeria considering his wealth of experience in politics and economic matters that will take Nigeria out of the woods.

”We have confidence and hope in Tinubu that he will provide quality leadership to Nigerians because he gives listening ears to the plight of the people of Nigeria.”

“Tinubu is a man with large heart that is ready to give Nigerians a sense of belonging.”

Bishop Katung Charged President Tinubu to select people of sound characters into his cabinet that he is preparing to put together in his administration.