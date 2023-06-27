Ohanaeze partners British Govt to develop South East

.As group seeks visa office in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The apex Igbo sociocultural body today welcomed officials of the British High Commission in Nigeria, led by its High Commissioner, His Excellency Dr Richard Montgomery.

The British envoy expressed gratitude in being in Enugu pointing out that his mission was to listen and learn from all sundry, with a view to fostering greater friendship and development.

He thanked Ohanaeze for sparing time to host his team which was on a courtesy visit.

Responding, the Ohanaeze President General Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu thanked and welcomed the British team and offered colanuts to them.

After the colanuts activities, Egnr Iwuanyanwu told the envoy that relationship between Ndigbo and the UK was a profound one spanning from religious impartation through education to industrial development, governance and improved living condition.

He traced the relationship to pre and and post independence Nigeria which benefits had lifted Ndigbo to positions of leadership and excellence, which he said created envy from other indigenous tribes.

This he said to the erroneous belief that the first military coup was an Igbo affair whereas Ndigbo had little or nothing against the government which favored them.

According to hin iit was National military commander who took over from the British, Gen JTU Aguiyi Ironside, an Igbo, that repressed the coup.

He recalled the Igbo demand for restoration as brokered by the then Ghanaian leader, which Nigerian leaders rebuffed, and which led to a civil strife of 30 months, has continued to reecho to this day.

He explained that though Ndigbo wo lost everything after the war has continued to Nigeria even as the dearth of restructuring has led separatism by the younger ones.

He urged the UK to consider partnering with Ndigbo in arrears of industrialization, agriculture, and Education among others pointing out that the Southeast abounds in so much human resources especially needed for the development of both countries.

Countributing, for President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo urged the envoy to work towards restoring the visa Centre, and aid development of Southeast and to aid industrialization of the area.

Also contributing,, Archbishop E. O Chukwuma, urged the envoy to work towards the review of Sen Ike Ekwetemadu’s jail term with a view to reducing it even as Ohanaeze had pleaded for Nnamdi Kanu’sr release.

The envoy replied that he has heard all and was not promising anything but would work with the Ohanaeze Business Council when it becomes operative.

The delegation were later decorated with traditional Igbo wears.