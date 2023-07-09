I’m sorry, my daughter didn’t open up to me on time, Mmesoma’s father begs JAMB, Nigerians

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The father of JAMB result forger Mmesoma, Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, has tendered unreserved apologies to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) and Nigerians for the lies told by his daughter.

Ejikeme in a short reaction on Saturday admitted that his daughter lied, saying that he regretted all his actions based on the deliberate misrepresentation of facts by her daughter.

He said, “My daughter didn’t open up to me on time. When I realized what she did, I regretted all my earlier actions on this matter. I apologize to Nigerians and JAMB. I still beg JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Nnewi, Anambra State, Innocent Chukwuma, Anambra State has withdrawn the N3 million scholarship earlier granted to Mmesoma following the UTME score manipulation.

A statement by the Innoson Group Head of Corporate Communications & Affairs,

Cornel Osigwe read partly, “In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Joy.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results. This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship programme.

“In line with these principles and in response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy, including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters. However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship programme and the values it represents.

“Innoson Vehicles remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards. We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship programme.

“We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system.

Osigwe further appreciated the public, JAMB, Anambra State Governor’s committee, Nigerians and all those who have shown understanding and support during the challenging situation, saying that the INNOSON company remains committed to fostering educational excellence in Nigeria.

