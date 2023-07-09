Nigerian pilgrim ‘returns lost N56m to owner in Saudi

A Nigerian pilgrim from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce, has returned $80,000 she found to the owner in Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed via the Facebook page of Independent Hajj Reporters of Nigeria today Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The platform also shared the picture of a pilgrim who hails from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The post had the caption: “This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner. May Almighty Allah rewards her honesty and accept her Hajj. Amen.”

Meanwhile, commendations have been pouring in for the pilgrim.

Commenting on the post, one Isa Abba Kyari said, “May Allah in His infinite mercy bless her in abundance. Also for Zamfara state government to make a special reward to her, in order to encourage others to follow suit.”

Kayode Festus Abdulgafar said, “Nigerian Government Should Bestow National Award On This Great Ambassador Of Ours When She Returns Home. May Almighty Allah Reward Her.”

Sani Suleiman said, “Allahu akbar, this is a great legacy to her and her family, may Allah in infinite mercy accept her Hajj.”

Chiri Sarki wrote, “Hajj commission should reward this woman I know it is the right thing that she did but let’s encourage her by opening an account for donations for her.”

But some others expressed concern over the huge amount lost by an individual.

Abdullahi Muhammad Balarabe said, “Masha Allah, but the owner has exceeded the maximum cash he/she ought to have carried along with him, he must be investigated by the Saudi authorities.”

Ramalan Ahmed said, “Some news doesn’t add up. 80,000 dollars. What is someone on pilgrimage doing with it in his pouch or pocket? Was he there doing Bureau de Change? Hmmm Allah yayi mana jagora.”

An estimated 95,000 Nigerians went to the Holy Land for pilgrimage this year.

