Commendation Service for late Otunba Michael Olasubomin Balogun, founder of FCMB Group held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow) Son,  Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr. Bolaji Balogun; his wife, Mr Jide Balogun wife Uche and.Chief Executive Officer at FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun. during the Commendation Service of their father at Cathedral Church of Christ  Marina Lagos 6/7/2023  ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu , Consoling Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow) his son Bolaji.

L-r … Yeye Olufunke her husband Former Governor of Ogun State /Senator, Otunba (Engr) Gbenga Daniel and  Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

L-r … Mr. Jide Balogun his wife Uche; Chief Executive Officer at FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, his wife Banke.

L-r… Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese with Chief (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi.

L-r…  Senior Pastor House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin his wife  Ifeanyi.

Left…  Mrs Helen Ekwueme; former head of state, General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon and  his wife Mrs. Victoria at the  middle.

Group Chief Executive Officer Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO PLC) Mr Segun Agbaje and his wife Derin.

Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow) Son,  Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Bolaji and others after the service.

The Corps, of Late Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON. The Otunba Tunwase of Ijebu. Olori Omo-Oba Akile ijebu, Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, been carried by the bearer after the service at Cathedral Church of Christ  Marina Lagos 6/7/2023  …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

