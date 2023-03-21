I’m determine to build a new Plateau-Mutfwang –LP candidate congratulates governor elect

Permit me to also acknowledge those heroes of democracy who paid the supreme price out their passion to see change in our dear State. By God’s grace they will never be forgotten. My gratitude also goes to the religious, traditional and community leaders for the love of Plateau they exhibited.

“The INEC leadership and staff on the Plateau have lived up to expectation. The security agencies in the state also contributed immensely to providing an even playing field for the contest. I must sincerely appreciate the leaders and members of our beloved party, the PDP for sinking their differences and working together for this ultimate victory.

Thank you all immensely for demonstrating your love for Plateau State by defying all the obstacles placed on our path to this momentous victory. The trust you have given me is not going to be taken for granted.

“As we begin the transition process, i want to assure all Plateau citizens that I’ll be Governor of all. I intend to set up an inclusive administration with a clear vision of developing the entire state. By God’s grace we shall be fair and just in all our dealings.

” I therefore call on all of us to rise up together as a united people to confront the challenges ahead. Though the giants of insecurity,debt,mistrust etc are on our way to hinder, God will surely give us victory through unity and determination.

“May I therefore call on my brothers who flew the flags of their parties to come let us walk and work together to salvage the Plateau that we all love”, he stated.

In another development, candidate of Labour Party in Plateau Dr. Patrick Dakum congratulated governor elect Caleb Mutfwang over his victory at the polls.

Dakum in a congratulatory message personally signed on behalf of consolidation for greater Plateau team of the Dakum/Pwajok , call on members and supporters of the party to remain calm and law abiding in their day to day activities as they look up to God.