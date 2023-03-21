Champion Newspapers Limited
Soludo did not spend N3.5bn on vote buying –Aide

By Editor
By Pamela Eboh Awka
Anambra State government has described the publication in some sections of the media which alleged that ‘Anambra Govt Spent N3.5 Billion on Vote Buying as untrue, satanic, highly despicable and illogical.
A statement by the Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime on Monday said that the allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government Naira Redesign Policy, adding that it sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).
The statement partly reads, “Ndi Anambra are advised to disregard the non-existent International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) who made the said allegations.
“The people behind this organization have been known to be serial blackmailers over the years who do not serve any useful purpose to the society.
“Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.
“The bogus claims by the author(s) are figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by Ndi Anambra and the general public.
