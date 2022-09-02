Ikpeazu urges PDP to discuss national cohesion and inclusiveness.

I

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia state Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to fast track discussions on national cohesion and inclusiveness noted that it is important if the nation’s different nationalities must continue to be united.

Governor Ikpeazu who made this disclosure at the International conference center Umuahia, during the 31st Abia state anniversary celebration of the creation of Abia state, reminded the party that three things the leadership of the country needs to focus on in the march to the future include security,socio -economic development and national cohesion and inclusiveness,added that the most important thing at this time is national cohesion and inclusiveness.

Ikpeazu pointed out that the South East zone needs a voice in the PDP.

His words,” We need to know what is on the table for Ndigbo .That is the way to go because we have suffered under the present APC government,where no Igbo man is in the hierarchy of service chiefs ,no Igbo man is in the top echelon of decision making,no Igbo man is anywhere and in Nigeria of tomorrow,we need to be on the table, not outside the table” he said.

The Governor further announced the renaming of the International conference center to his predecessor’s name , Senator T.A. Orji International conference center to honour him.

He in addition presented staff of office to 35 Ezes-elect as Traditional Rulers of their different Autonomous communities in the state tasked them to ensure peace and security in their communities as well as warned them to avoid betraying the government.

Governor Ikpeazu further recognized some sons and daughters of Abia state who have distinguished themselves and congratulated the awardees explaining that the awards were given to them on behalf of other hardworking Abians .

In his speech,Chief Barrister CS L Nwosu,a former Secretary to Government of Abia described the award ‘Enyi Abia’ as a recognition which will motivate him to continue on the part of integrity and righteousness, said he was part of the started the state, while expressed appreciation to the present government for trying to write the wrong