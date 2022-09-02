EFCC arrests Oluomo over alleged fraud

Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the House of Assembly for the state of Ogun, was taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an anti-corruption agency, on suspicion of having committed offences that bordered on financial crimes.

After receiving a tip, Men of the anti-graft agency were able to locate him and take him into custody this morning at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the time this story was being written, Oluomo was being questioned by the agency as they held him in prison.

According to a source working for the EFCC, the individual had been invited multiple times, but he never accepted the invitation.