Ikirun indigenes congratulate Gov Adeleke, appreciates his Executive Order on Chieftaincy Affairs

The National Ikirun Progressive Union has congratulated the executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the 6th Executive Governor of Osun State.

In a congratulatory letter jointly signed by its President, Alhaji Mustapha Adeleke Olawuyi and its Secretary, Alhaji Abdulateef Adebayo Ajala, the umbrella body of Ikirun indigenes resident home and in the Diaspora expressed appreciation to Governor Ademola Adeleke, on the Executive Order returning the town’s monarchy to status quo ante, stating that the pronouncement is the best decision taken so far on the imbroglio.

‘We wish to express our appreciation Your Excellency on the recent executive orders issued as your first official pronouncements on quality leadership and administration of Osun State. We are particularly touched by the Executive Order 6 on chieftaincy affairs. It is the best decision so far made on Ikirunland, we are grateful to Your Excellency for the timely intervention saving Ikirun and its people from the treachery of usurpers and evil planners. The response is prompt, decisive and overwhelmingly applauded”, the letter read.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the umbrella body of Ikirun indigenes also congratulated the Governor on his inauguration, expressing their delight at his assumption of office.

