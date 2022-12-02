Osun Deputy Governor’s Lodge was looted -State govt

Osun State government has said that contrary to the former Deputy Governor’s claim, the Deputy Governor’s lodge was not only looted but the pillaging was extensive.

In a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, “We have a documentary proof of the state of the lodge as at the time of inauguration”.

“From the main house to the service flats, the place was stripped of all fittings and other movable items. The video in our possession was detailed and physical inspection has confirmed the ransacking of the house.

“The defence of the former Deputy Governor is spurious and against the reality on ground. We urge him to take responsibility as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi spoke from factual reports which can be verified by a visit to the lodge”‘ the Spokesperson to the Executive Governor said.

