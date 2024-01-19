IGP Assures of Standard Insurance Policy for Quality Service Delivery

Meets Commissioner for Insurance, Rolls out over 2 Billion Naira to Next of Kins of Deceased Officers

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to enhancing the welfare of its personnel and their families. In line with this commitment, the IGP, in a bid to ensure quality service delivery, has initiated steps towards implementing a comprehensive standard insurance policy for the Force.

As part of this initiative, the IGP received Mr. Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16th 2024. The meeting aimed at exploring avenues to collaborate in establishing a robust insurance framework that meets the needs of Police Officers and their families.

In a statement, Force Spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the IGP on Thursday, January 18th, presided over the distribution of insurance benefits totalling Two Billion, Eighty-Six Million, Eight Hundred and One Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Four Naira, Seventy-Nine Kobo (N2,086,801,144.79k) only, to seven hundred and eighty-five (785) families and Next of Kin of deceased officers for the insurance policy years 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2021/2022 under Group Life Assurance Policy and the Inspector – General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme for the year 2022/2023.

The distribution ceremony took place at the Force Headquarters, further solidifying the commitment of the Police Force to support the families of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Cumulatively, the Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Insurance Office, has been able to settle a total number of Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three (2,533) insurance claims of deceased Police personnel amounting to Six Billion, Thirteen Million, Forty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Naira, Fifty-One Kobo (N6,013,043,326.51k) between June 2023 to date.

The Inspector General of Police extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for making police welfare a priority of his administration and by ensuring the judicious release of premium for deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force. He similarly emphasized the commitment of his administration to sustaining efforts at ensuring that insurance payments and other welfare benefits are promptly disbursed to beneficiaries.