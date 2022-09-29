Champion Newspapers Limited
Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Annual new Yam Festival (Iri-Ji) held in Lagos

By Peter
L -r ...President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa)  former Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche ;Special Adviser  to the Governor on Drainage & Water Engr Joe Igbokwe; Chairman of the occasion Dr Chris Simeon;  Eze  Dr Okey Anorue ; Hon Jude Idimogu , during the  annual new Yam Festival Organized by Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos  on 24/9/2022...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI,
L-r … Hon Jude Idimogu ; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa) President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa) Special Adviser  to the Governor on Drainage & Water Engr Joe Igbokwe; presenting an  award to the representative  of Vice president Barrister  Nkechi  Chukwuekem; Chairman of the occasion Dr Chris Simeon.

L-r…President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa)  (in white Middle) with Other Ndi Eze cutting the New Yam Festival.

From 2nd Left to right Woman Leader (ISCL) Chief  DR Kate Ugoka; President  Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief Dr Sunday Udeh;  Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwoko; President (ASETU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze ;during the  Annual New yam Festival .

Woman Leader Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,  (ISC) Chief  DR Kate Ugioka; with her Members presenting the Cola Nut .

L-r …Eze Ndigbo 1 of Surlere Eze Jossy Egwuatu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr Sunday Udeh; Managing Director Softran Systems Enterprises Limited  Dr Chris Simeon ; Eze Ferdinand Aguneke and  Eze Ndigbo Lagos Eze Christian Nwachukwu .

L-r… Member Lagos State House of Assembly   Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 11 , Dr Jude Emeka Igimogu; his wife Lady  Roseline Idimogu  and Chief Anslem Njoku (Anatunatu).

L-r… Mr Ibe Uba.’ Donatus Agu.. SA to the President General (ISCL)   Elder Chima Akomas; Ezeigbo Ikechukwu  and  Mr Ugochukwu Ehighibe,

L- r… Vice President Anambra State (ISCL) Prince Andymoore Ezejioha; Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odiolowo  Eze Monday Lawrence and Eze Ndigbo Agbaka Ejigbo ,Eze Nicholas Emenike Njoku.

 Hon.  Godwin Ifeanyi (Osinachi) 1  of Ofeme Bariga with Other Members of Igbo Speaking Community in Bariga at the New yam Festival.

L-r… Lady Chibuzor Anyanwu; Ugoeze Nkechi Emesim ,Woman Leader (ISCL) Chief DR Kate Ugoka and Lady Somtee Okoma , during the annual new Yam Festival organised by Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos held at police College Ikeja on24/9/2022…PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI,

 

