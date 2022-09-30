Champion Newspapers Limited
9 professors, 3 EFCC lawyers, 50 others emerge Senior Advocates of Nigeria

By Peter
A total of nine law professors and three major lawyers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC are among 62 lawyers conferred with the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).
They were honoured with the rank by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the chairmanship of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.
A statement released on Thursday evening by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, indicated that the LPPC conferred the rank on the lawyers at its 154th plenary session held on 29th September 2022.
The law professors are Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor, Muhammed Taofeeq Abdulrasaq, Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel, Ismail Adeniyi Olatunbosun, Abdullahi Sheu Zuru, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Theodore Bala Maiyaki, Olaide Abass Gbadamosi and Chimezie Kingsley Okorie.

 

 

 

