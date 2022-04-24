Igbo community, Non-Indigenes’ Council mourn Alaafin of Oyo……Describes his demise as painful

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Igbo community in Ibadan, Oyo and all the Non Indigenes Traditional Council in the state has commiserated with the immediate family of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the whole Yoruba nation over the passage of the revered monarch.

The Non Indigenes Traditional Council in Oyo state included Igbo Community, Urhobo Nation, Igala nation, Ebira community, and the Arewa Community.

They described the demise of the foremost traditional ruler in Yoruba land and Nigeria as a painful loss .

The traditional ruler departed mother earth on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where he was said to have gone for routine medical check-up.

He was aged 83.

The first class monarch reigned for 52 years and has since been interred last Saturday.

In a brief statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital , the head of Igbo community , Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland, Oyo state, Dr. Alex Anozie condoled with the family and entire Yoruba nation over the demise of Oba Adeyemi III.

Eze Anozie, who is also the state Chairman of the Non-Indigenes Traditional Council eulogised the virtues of the late Alaafin of Oyo who he described as a repertoire of knowledge and custodian of culture and tradition.

He said: ” Even though still in my mourning mood over the demise of my wife few days back, I am on behalf of myself, family and all Ndigbo in Oyo state, and all the Non indigenes traditional council in Oyo state, sending out our sincere condolences to the whole Yoruba Nation, over the transition of one of the most famous monarch in Nigeria history, His Imperial Majesty , Oba Lamidi adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo.

“May God grant his great but gentle soul eternal rest in his bossom, and give the family and the entire Yoruba Nation, and Nigeria, the fortitude to bear this painful loss Ijmn. We shall miss him.”

