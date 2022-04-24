Alaafin: Traditional worshippers condemn open display of monarch’s corpse

.Enjoin Yoruba Obas to emulate late Adeyemi on promotion of Yoruba traditional religion

Traditional worshippers have enjoined all Yoruba monarchs to emulate the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, in promoting traditional religion, which is the basis of their crowns.

They condemned the open display of the late Alaafin’s corpse during the Muslim prayer session, which they said was against the tenets of traditional respect for a dead king.

The traditionalists mentioned that the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi never minced words in condemning open display of any Yoruba Oba’s remains for any purpose while he was alive and even went against attempt by the Ogun State House of Assembly to alter the State’s burial rites procedure, to weaken the power of traditional religion and practitioners in taking the needed roles at the burial rites of any deceased king.

The body in a Press Release made available to journalists at Ibadan on Sunday, sent condolences to the children, widows, Oyo indigenes, the Yorubaland in general and the Sango devotees worldwide, who just lost one of their members.

The Chairman, Traditional Religion Worshippers’ Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Branch, Surveyor Adefabi Dasola Fadiran and the Secretary, Mogaji Dr. Fakayode Fayemi Fatunde also used the medium to appreciate Sango devotees in Oyo town for tolerating the Muslim and Christian worshippers for the initial prayers before taking over the last traditional rites.

The statement said the maturity showed by the Sango worshippers would go into history as worthy of emulation, asking all traditional worshippers to start different appeasements to smoothen the late Alaafin’s transition to the great beyond.

“We send condolences to the children, widows, the oyo indigenes, Yorùbá land in general and most especially, the Ṣàngó devotees worldwide who have just lost one of them. In fact, Oba Adeyemi was a true devotee of Ṣango and that was why he joined the ancestors on Sango Worship day.

“It is rather disappointing to have seen the corpse of our revered Alaafin being displayed all over the internet, it is saddening and we want this to be on record that we as a body are protesting this act, we do not want our children and grandchildren to question us in the future that we did not act or talk.

“The same disparaging act was witnessed during the burial of late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and we made our minds known as well, this is a trend that must stop or we will all be contributing towards the total annihilation of our tradition and culture, our Yoruba monarchs and kingmakers should please make efforts at remedying this malady.

“However, we extol the Ṣàngó devotees for being tolerant to allow the Muslims and Christians to do the initial prayers before the final rites commenced, it is a good sign of religious tolerance that we have been advocating.

“We also use the opportunity to enjoin all the Ọba in Yorùbáland to emulate Ọba Lamidi Adeyemi in the promotion of Yorùbá Traditional Religion which is the basis of the crowns on their heads.”

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III breathed his last on Friday evening at the age of eighty-three after ruling for fifty-two years.

