Ibadan explosion: Report indicts three persons

…as govt threatens prosecution of suspects

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Three persons ( names witheld) have been identified in connection with the January 16 explosion that rocked the city of Ibadan, killing five persons and severely injuring about 80 people.

Property worth several millions of naira were also destroyed in the incident .

Just last week , the state government suspended a traditional ruler in Ibadan land , the Onido of Ido in Ido Local Government Area of the state, Oba Gbolagade Babalola (Gbadewolu I), for his alleged link with illegal miners.

Though, the state government did not mention names of the three persons identified with the explosion.

The Oyo State Government on Wednesday said in a statement that it has identified at least three persons responsible for the Bodija explosion.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Fatai Owoseni, said three persons of interest have been identified in connection with the incident.

Also, in a statement issued in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, special adviser on media to the governor of Oyo, said the three persons were identified in the report on the incident.

Olanrewaju said the report which comprises findings of the medical, security and engineering teams, was submitted to Seyi Makinde, the governor, on Tuesday.

He added that the identified persons will face prosecution based on the investigation carried out.

Owoseni while speaking further insisted that the explosion happened at Aderinola Street and not Dejo Oyelese Street.

He maintained that the epicentre of the tragedy is No. 8A and No. 8B.

Owoseni also revealed that the character of the explosive is known as ‘Water Gel Type Based Explosive’, and that the explosion was triggered by an electric spark.

He explained further that a Closed Circuit Television in one of the affected houses gave footage of how the incident happened.

Giving an update on the incident, he said, “We have been able to report that the swiftness with which security was deployed to the epicentre had so far successfully made the state to fully secure the environment. And with the security that was provided, the state has also been able to prevent untoward happenings, especially opportunistic crimes that hoodlums always take advantage of such situations to carry out.

“The EOC has so far collated information, data of things that happened there and some of the data collated include census of the respective houses and the fatalities that were affected including the extent of losses suffered.

“As of 6 p.m. on Friday, 3rd of February, which was the 18th day of the incident, a total of 335 affected persons registered at the emergency situation centre including 16 companies or business operators, churches, mosques, three schools and the UCH also approached the centre to report on their losses”.