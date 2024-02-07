Ilesha Gramms @ 90: Osun Gov assures alumni of partnership…Says govt alone cannot fund education

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said the government has limited funding capacity for education, hence the need for public-private partnership.

Adeleke said this in Osogbo on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to his office by the Old Students Association of Ilesa Grammar School, as part of activities for its 90th Anniversary.

The Governor said that Non-Governmental Organizations were critical partners in school development.

“Your school has produced so many dignitaries and top professionals. Your alumni are top leaders in private and public sectors.

“In my government, your school has a significant presence within the State Executive Council.

“I must also commend your contributions to the growth of your alma mater. Public- private partnership is a major tool for society development.

” As the government has limited funding capacity, non-governmental groups become a critical partner in school development”, he said.

Adeleke, however, said that the state government would create standing government alumni partnership board at all levels of education.

He said the board would exist at local and state levels with focus on harnessing developmental support from governmental and non-governmental sources for the development of the schools.

“We must capitalize on the rich antecedents of our alumni associations to develop our education system.

“The Partnership Board when in place, will focus on project development, learning equipment, training support and welfare issues for the school community”, he said.

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, the Chairman of the anniversary committee, said the association had spent over N1 billion on more than 90 intervention projects in the school.

Bolorunduro said that N500 million was spent on physical infrastructures by members of the association.

“We have had serious interventions by old students to return the Omoluabi ethos that bind us together, through various interventions since the school’s name and premises were returned for the objective of producing giants”, he said.

He said that the association would continue to do its best to uplift the school to the desire standard in reproducing great legends such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Also, retired Justice Alfa Belgore, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, among others, who were members of the association,” he added.

Bolorunduro said that the association would confer an award of Most Benevolent Leader in Nigeria on the governor at its grand finale on Saturday.

