I ‘ll overhaul the Police Divisional Headquarters with model Police Stations-IGP

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has said that the Nigerian Police Force will function in line with international best practices and one of his visions is to overhaul the physical structure of Police Divisional Headquarters and replace them with model Police Stations.

The IGP further said that the outgoing 2022 had presented unique security challenges which at some point evolved to threaten the security order and national security and national cohesion of the country.

The IGP made this statements in an opening remarks at the IGP’s Conference with strategic Police Officers on Thursday at the IGP’s Conference Hall Force Headquarters Abuja.

The meeting he said was held behind closed doors with senior Police officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and Above was to review the performance of the Police Force in the outgoing year; dissect operational challenges in relation to the policing mandate, review and perfect it’s election governance plans ahead of the2023 general elections.

He identified some of the major security challenges or threat as those related to flashes of violent campaigns by terrorists and bandits in the Northern geo-political zones, violent secessionist activities in the South-East and adjoining states by the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra IPOB, Eastern Security Network ESN and pockets of factions of other violent groups that threaten the legitimacy of government at all levels in the country.

The IGP however said that inspite of the enormity of these security threats particularly during the early part of the year, he is delighted to note that with the review of Police operational strategies, acquisition of new and Specialized assets, enhanced intelligence and purposeful police-community relation, the force had been able to stablize the internal security order as the year 2022 winds down.

He listed some achievement of the Police Force in the year under review as the successful rescue of eight hundred and sixty five (865) victims of kidnapping and arrest of three hundred and eighty- three (383 ) kidnapping suspects.

Other breakthrough he said are the the apprehension of a total of nine hundred and thirty-three (923) armed robbery suspects; three hundred and thirty-five (335) murder suspects and four hundred and seventy -three (473) suspected cultists.

The IGP said that all these achievement of the Police Force would not have been attained without the loyalty and dedication of the men and officers of the leading intern security agency in Nigeria.

He assured the senior officers and the rank and file that the promotion regime in the Force under his leadership would remain steady, timely and strictly on merit and seniority.

He also said that he will continue to strengthen operational capacity of the Police with the acquisition of preclinical operational assets adding that the force is prepared to provide security for the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections in the country in 2023.

