Buhari a true democrat, says Lagos Speaker, celebrates him at 80

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday describing him as a leader who remains focused on strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

Dr. Obasa’s congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said President Buhari’s humility, honesty, selflessness and passion for a better and more secured Nigeria makes him a true leader.

The Speaker said Buhari’s maturity, wisdom, courage and zeal to ensure Nigeria stands a united country remains a mark of his leadership capacity.

He commended the President for ensuring his administration’s success in infrastructure renewal and development in the nation.

He further noted how President Buhari’s effort to deepen democracy made him join the battle for the autonomy of State legislatures and judiciary in compliance with section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended).

“On behalf of my family and colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I join President Muhammadu Buhari’s family, friends, associates and the government of Nigeria to celebrate him on his 80th birthday.

“The President deserves to be celebrated for the successes his administration has recorded since he took the mantle of the leadership of our dear country.

“History will always remember his efforts to build a stronger and more secured Nigeria through the fight against insurgency, infrastructural development and other social investment schemes.

“President Buhari’s love for our democracy remains appreciated, especially in relation to his signing of the celebrated Executive Order 10 to grant autonomy to legislatures and judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.

“The President’s honesty, dedication, courage and determination to leave a stronger and more United Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

“As he clocks 80, it is our prayer that Almighty Allah continue to grant him strength, good health, sound mind and the capacity to always contribute to our national growth, development and progress,” the Speaker prayed.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline