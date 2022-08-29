I ‘ll come back to you for advice, priority projects, house of assembly hopeful tells constituents.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

A promising politician and Kogi State House of Assembly hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Anana Collins Oji has assured constituents that he would return to them for advice on priority projects to embarked on, when elected to serve at the state assembly in the coming election in the state.

Though the Ibaji state constituency candidate of the PDP listed the problems of Ibaji to include, lack of access road, electricity, functioning schools, hospitals and others, he said his representation would bring Ibaji people, both at home and diaspora under umbrella to discuss the first project he would push for execution before the state assembly and the executive.

He expressed worry that his people continue to face untold sufferings as a result of absence of government’s presence in the area, maintaining that a good presentation at the state and government’s attention, would change the narratives and fortune of the people.

He called for the support and prayers of the people to win the forthcoming election in order to bring the needed dividend of democracy to the people who have suffered government’s neglect for a long time.

Hon. Oji also said Ibaji land is filled with God-given natural resources, urging the state government to develop the area to enable it tap the resources for the good of the state and the country at large.