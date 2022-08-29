Sanwo-Olu urges youth to take charge of the future

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, described Nigerian youth as the future of the World and urged them to take charge of the future, today.

He admonished the youth to participate actively in different activities that are geared toward nation-building, saying leadership is not only achieved when people are elected as governors or president but from various roles assigned wherever they find themselves such as in the church.

The Governor added that serving in the house of God is a good foundation for greater career service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this during the Year 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving of the Our Saviour’s Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina, Lagos, with the theme “Harvest of Restoration and Divine Satisfaction.”

He said: “What the church stands for is to give you (youths) the foundation and space for you to be able to do those things you want to do and fly to whatever height. Because indeed, you are not just the future of the nation, you are indeed the future of the world and the future is now. And so you need to be partaker of it and take full charge of it.”

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, who were Parents of the Day for the Harvest Programme, also urged Nigerians to unite, shun division and make the right choices to create a tomorrow that everybody will be proud of.

He said his government will continue to be responsible and responsive to the people of Lagos State, adding that his administration will ensure development in every part of Lagos State in line with the Greater Lagos Development agenda.

He said: “Let us hold ourselves together. Whatever is dividing us as a country are the little things that can also unite us as a country. Let us make the right choices. Let us create a tomorrow that all of them can be proud of.

“We have that responsibility to continue to make this place (Lagos) safe. We have that responsibility to continue to make sure that we will not divide ourselves. We will continue to create opportunities for every one of our citizens. And we will continue to make it home to all for as long as they want to be peaceful and law-abiding.”

Speaking earlier, the Vicar of Our Saviour’s Church, TBS, The Ven. Ife Okupevi, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) by speaking to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Education and other stakeholders for quick resolution between the Federal Government and ASUU to end the union strike that has grounded tertiary education for many months.

Ven Okupevi also praised the Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking necessary action against COVID-19 and the security being enjoyed in Lagos State, as well provision of infrastructures in different parts of the State.

In his sermon, the Preacher, The Revd Emmanuel Mordi, urged Christians to use their resources for God and urged those in positions of authority to be merciful to the people and ensure justice.