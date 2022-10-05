I have capacity, institutional memory to govern Rivers – Abe

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said he has the ideas, knowledge, political experience, capacity and institutional memory to govern the state if elected.

Abe stated this while speaking during a teleconference with Rivers people in diaspora from a meeting held in Maryland, United States of America.

The governorship candidate stated that, there will be fundamental changes in the incoming government and governance of Rivers State as there must be set targets and specific goals to place the state on the pedestal of accelerated development.

He further stated that if he assumes leadership of the state, Rivers State cannot be a place where anybody can do whatever they want without direction and consequences.

Abe said public office is about service to the community, and the state and not a reward for friendship, pointing out that the primary purpose of government is to serve the people.

The Senator said: “We have the experience, capacity, the technical know-how, clear, concrete and implementable ideas to move the state forward. We shall introduce a database and identify every Rivers resident by number. We will use technology to identify everyone and everyone must have a residents number.

“This number will enable us to plan in every sector, in order to improve the quality of services in education, health, and even in our efforts to train our youths and make them employable.

“If we can use technology to improve our electoral system, we can equally use it to promote and improve the quality of life for Rivers people.

The SDP governorship candidate, who commended the organizers of the teleconference led by Mr Charles Nwankwoala, Coordinator of SMA in Diaspora, called on the people to think of Rivers State, no matter their investment in a foreign land”.

Abe said: “No matter how successful or entrenched you are in a foreign land, or how good life is for you over here, you will still be affected by whatever happens back home.

“The oil producing status of Rivers State must be made visible in the quality social services available to Rivers people and in the range of opportunities available to the people of the state.

“If we take our time to commit our resources to develop our people, things will improve, our state cannot lag behind in key indicators of progress, such as employment, out of school children, etc.

The governorship hopeful emphasized the need to take stock on the direction in which the state is going, maintaining that “if we don’t like the result of what we are getting as a state, there is need for us to do things differently in order for us to get a different result.

Abe, who stated that the new Electoral Act has changed the landscape of elections in Nigeria said: “This time, it is going to be one man, one vote, while others are running around planning on how to beat the system and manipulate the elections, let us go out and mobilize Rivers people to come out in their numbers to vote and ensure their vote is counted.

“It is on this foundation offered by the new electoral act that we have launched our campaign based on fairness, equity, peace and justice, as there could be no peace without justice”.

He appealed to all those who participated in the meeting to join the SMA support group in diaspora, and join hands to sensitize, and mobilize others, as everybody has something to contribute. “We have the experience and the support base, if we work together, we will win.