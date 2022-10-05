Osun Election: Tribunal adjourns hearing of application to Oct 13

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The hearing of application by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola challenging the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 Osun governorship election has been adjourned to October 13.

This was the pronouncement of the Chairman of Osun Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The hearing was adjourned to enable the petitioners and respondents put their application served together, filed and submitted with responses on issues formulated.

Earlier, Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Lasun Sanusi (SAN), told the court that his response to pre-hearing had been filed and issues had been formulated for the Tribunal.

Sanusi stated that counsels for petitioners and respondents had agreed on the time for examination, cross examination and re-examination of witnesses, with a view to ensuring that the hearing is not unnecessarily prolonged.

He stated that both parties had agreed that examination of witnesses should take five minutes, cross-examination ten minutes and re-examination five minutes.

The APC counsel added that expert witnesses, examination is scheduled for fifteen minutes, cross examination for twenty minutes and re-examination for five minutes.

“Counsels for the two parties have agreed that the panel should sit on the matter between Monday and Friday, while all pieces of evidence to prove the case should be tendered by consent and incase of any objection, the ruling would be reserved till the final judgement stage,” he said.

The Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Ben Ananaba informed the court that six motions were filed before the court which would be taking on the next date of adjournment when the hearing continues.

Ananaba said that a date would be fixed for hearing when the motions have been taken by the court.

From the end of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Mr Alex Izinyon (SAN), said the attention of the court has been drawn to a judgement at a federal high court in Abuja that voided the candidacy of the petitioners APC and Gov. Oyetola.

Izinyon said that the tribunal ordered for a formal application as regard the judgement of the high court on issues of concerned raised.

“We have pending application to be submitted before the court on the next date of adjournment which is to be heard,” he said.

Following the agreement of the counsels on both sides to return to court after all parties might have filed any application and reply, the tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume adjourned till October 13th, 2022 for the hearing of all applications.

Addressing journalists after the sitting, the petitioners’ Counsel, Sanusi (SAN), said, “I am very pleased with the process. We are still in pre-hearing stage and it takes 14 days. So, we are still within pre-hearing. They raised the objections and we even said their objections by law, they can’t raise it because the law says, put it in your reply to the petition. We are firmly on course”.