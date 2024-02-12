Hunger: Barau hails Tinubu for  releasing 102,000 tonnes of grains

.Set to share rice to 200,000 households

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ordering release of 102,000 tonnes of rice, maize, millet and others to address the high cost of food in the country.

The Federal Government had through the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention, headed by the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, ordered the release of 102,000 tonnes of grains to Nigerians.

Hailing President Tinubu for the directive, the Deputy President of the Senate, said the move would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the rising cost of commodities in the country.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his special Advised on media, Ismail Mudashir , urged states and local governments to emulate the federal government by releasing grains to the needy in the country.

On his own, Senator Barau said in the coming days he would distribute rice to 200,000 households as part of his contributions to address the challenge.

“At this trying period, we should all support the federal government to address the challenges our country is currently facing. As we all know, the rising cost of food is a global phenomenon and our country is not unaffected by it.

” It is against this background, that I implore states and local governments to distribute food items to those in need across the country to cushion the effects of the rise in cost of food items, “he said.