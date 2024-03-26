How Fmr President Jonathan saved Nigeria from doom – Ex-Minister Abdullahi

… Says he’s a patriot, not weak

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi has said that former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan saved the country from a certain doom after he lost the 2015 general elections.

Abdullahi, who spoke at the launch of the ‘Education Champions League’ during the first quarter “August Meeting”, convened by the Director of Unity House Foundation, UHF, Kingsley Wali, in Port Harcourt, where his book titled; “On A Platter Of Gold – How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria” was unveiled, dismissed insinuations that Jonathan was weak and clueless during his reign as Nigerian President.

The former Minister who is also a Journalist, described his principal (Jonathan) as a patriotic Nigerian and leader who sincerely loved the country and was careful not to hurt anyone.

He said the action of ex-president Jonathan after he lost the 2015 presidential election taught everyone love for the country and outright obedience for the constitution.

He said: “President Goodluck Jonathan was not weak and he’s not clueless. The most important thing I know about him is that he’s very patriotic. He is also someone who was careful about how he uses power.

“He understood the enormity of the powers of the President and he used to say that if he uses 30 per cent of his power as President of Nigeria, he will become a dictator. So he’s someone who is careful and who is also reluctant to hurt people. So because of his reluctance to hurt people, it’s possible that some will interpret it to mean that he’s clueless.

“Some of the things that he did at the time some other people have done the same and even worse. So I think he was just a victim of the kind of politics of that time. If he had been president at this time, he would probably have had a different approach”.

Abdullahi commended the organisers of the event for including the review of his book as part of the programme, adding that he was inspired to write the book, to document the inner political intrigues, complications and complexities that played out during the time of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in office for posterity.

Earlier in his address, the Convener of the August Meeting, Barr. Kingsley Wali said the Education Champions League (ECL), launched during the event was aimed at promoting literacy and intellectual engagement, as well as restoring reading culture among the younger generation in the state.

Wali explained that the Education Champions League (ECL), which will be in form of quiz competition will commence in April or May for Secondary schools in Port Harcourt, with the first prize winner taking home a total of N10 million prize money.

He said, “A society that doesn’t read dwells in ignorance, and ignorance is a very dangerous tool. The competition is designed in such a way that it will benefit the participants, the schools and the structure of the school. 50 per cent of the price is going to the participants, 25 per cent to the school and 25 per cent to furnish the school library.”

He also announced that the organizers have secured voluntary sponsors for the competition for the next three years calling on schools and other individuals and organisations to key into the noble programme to boost literacy, and intellectual competitive spirit among the younger generation.

Also speaking, former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency, (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside commended the organisers of the ‘August Meeting’ noting that the idea to stimulate the culture of reading and writing among the younger generation is noble and should be encouraged.

He regretted that some of the upcoming generations were wallowing in ignorance even about their immediate environment despite the internet age because they were no longer intentionally reading and writing.