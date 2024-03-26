IPOB demands international investigation of cause of insecurity in Southeast

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Tuesday, demanded International community Investigation of constant cause of insecurity in the Southeast zone of Nigeria, even as it accused the Federal Government of being responsible

Making the demand through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB called on the international community to ask the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and ex Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, and the Nigerian government those responsible for the state prison break in 2020.

“They should ask Governor Hope Uzodinma and the then Nigerian Attorney General, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN) and their cohorts who were behind the jail break in Owerri and must tell us who are responsible for the prison break operation that lasted for more than four hours unchallenged in the middle of the state Police headquarters, Obinze Army barracks, and DSS State headquarters in Imo State and other security agencies.

“According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report of 2016, the South East region was named the most humanly secured geopolitical zone in Nigeria. South East or Biafra has been the epicenter for IPOB peaceful rallies in Nigeria since 2010.

“IPOB has never recorded any form of violence in all the crowded peaceful rallies we have held all over the world. However, when the ethnic bigot Muhammadu Buhari and his Fulani cabal took over the Nigeria government in 2016, they applied several brutal forces to stop IPOB’s peaceful rallies for Biafra’s self determination.

“On the process, a lot of IPOB members were murdered in cold blood during peaceful rallies by the murderous Nigeria security forces. Till today, many abducted IPOB members who were forcefully disappeared have not been found. Some IPOB members were permanently deformed by bullets, injuries, acid, and chemicals and tortures by the notorious Nigerian Security Forces.

“Irrespective of all these provocations, IPOB remains undoubtedly strong and peaceful. Globally, in over 100 countries where IPOB is permitted to operate, including Nigeria, no IPOB member has ever been convicted for any crime while performing IPOB functions, it disclosed.

According to IPOB preliminary investigation by the IPOB Intel group (M.Branch), attempt by Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu to provoke IPOB into violence and unprepared war by using brutal force, blackmail and hired infiltrators to infiltrate the movement of IPOB did not work.

“These criminal infiltrators under the command of Simon Ekpa were recruited through APC leaders, namely Hope Uzodinma and Abubakar Malami (Ex- Attorney General of the Federation) and others. On the international level, the Nigeria Government colluded with Britain, Kenya and others to abduct our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detain him illegally for years while equipping Simon Ekpa led gang to increase insecurity and banditry in the South East with the name of IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The objective is to tag their violent activities on IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.This is to provide their already concluded evidence to court to jail our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and also to blackmail the IPOB movement globally,” it stated

It called on governors of the Eastern Region not to keep mute over this insecurity or allow Hope Uzodinma, Abubakar Malami SAN, and their cohorts to destroy the region because of their selfish interest and political maneuvers to serve their masters.

IPOB vowed to name those involved in no distance future and tell the world why they are doing so, stating that it has remained peaceful irrespective of the use of maximum force against unarmed IPOB members by the Nigerian State.