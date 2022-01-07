How 300 Level UniJos Female Student Found Dead, Two Eye Plucked In Jos

Ritual activities resumed in Jos, the capital of Plateau state as a 300 Level female student of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Jos, identified as Jennifer Anthony, has found dead with her two eyes plucked out in a hotel room in Jos, Plateau State capital.
The Residents of St. Murumba College earlier declared Miss Jennifer Anthony missing, but few days later they got the news that there was a young underage student of the University of Jos laying dead in the pull of her blood.
However, this medium gathered that the Yahoo boys are now on rampage in Jos targeting young females currently riding on expensive cars to attract their prey and lure them into expensive hotels.
The community is soliciting the security operatives to launch a manhunt by taking proactive measures in a bid to arrest the criminals before many ladies fall victim.
The victim who was earlier declared missing by her family on 31st December 2021, was trapped in the hands of her young boyfriend.
All attempts to find her had proved abortive until her body was recovered in a hotel in Jos with both eyes gouged out, indicating she may have been killed for ritual purposes.
A Snapchat video and picture of Jennifer and a young male companion identified simply as Moses, while driving in his car prior to her death is trending in social media.
Sources have claimed that Moses is also a student of the University of Jos, although that has yet to be established.
The development has sent cold jitters down the spines of many residents of the Tin City and Home of Peace and Tourism.
This is because Jennifer’s case is the second within two weeks that a similar case of a female dead body was found with missing parts in Jos.
Reacting to the development, many residents of Jos on social media point accusing fingers at the young man seen in the video as the prime suspect connected to the death of Jennifer who should be apprehended immediately by security operatives.
The Plateau State Police Command had yet to react to the unfortunate development at the time of filing in this report.
In a press release made available to Journalists, spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba has confirmed that “on the 1st January, 2022 at about 1530hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received an ugly report of an unidentified lady found in the pool of her blood at Domus Pacis Guest house, in room 302 along Zaria Road, Jos.
“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka drafted a team of Police detectives to the scene where photograph of the deceased was taken and the corpse was deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstance surrounding her death in order to arrest the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.
“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police held an emergency meeting with all hoteliers in the State where he exposed them to various workable security tips on how to secure their hotels to avert the recurrence of such ugly incident”, Ogaba concluded.
Snapshot of the victim (Jennifer Anthony) and her suspected boyfriend (Moses).