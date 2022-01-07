How 300 Level UniJos Female Student Found Dead, Two Eye Plucked In Jos

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Ritual activities resumed in Jos, the capital of Plateau state as a 300 Level female student of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Jos, identified as Jennifer Anthony, has found dead with her two eyes plucked out in a hotel room in Jos, Plateau State capital.

The Residents of St. Murumba College earlier declared Miss Jennifer Anthony missing, but few days later they got the news that there was a young underage student of the University of Jos laying dead in the pull of her blood.

However, this medium gathered that the Yahoo boys are now on rampage in Jos targeting young females currently riding on expensive cars to attract their prey and lure them into expensive hotels.

The community is soliciting the security operatives to launch a manhunt by taking proactive measures in a bid to arrest the criminals before many ladies fall victim.

The victim who was earlier declared missing by her family on 31st December 2021, was trapped in the hands of her young boyfriend.

All attempts to find her had proved abortive until her body was recovered in a hotel in Jos with both eyes gouged out, indicating she may have been killed for ritual purposes.

A Snapchat video and picture of Jennifer and a young male companion identified simply as Moses, while driving in his car prior to her death is trending in social media.

Sources have claimed that Moses is also a student of the University of Jos, although that has yet to be established.

The development has sent cold jitters down the spines of many residents of the Tin City and Home of Peace and Tourism.

This is because Jennifer’s case is the second within two weeks that a similar case of a female dead body was found with missing parts in Jos.

Reacting to the development, many residents of Jos on social media point accusing fingers at the young man seen in the video as the prime suspect connected to the death of Jennifer who should be apprehended immediately by security operatives.

The Plateau State Police Command had yet to react to the unfortunate development at the time of filing in this report.