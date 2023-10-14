High power voltage  electrocutes 7 in Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

No fewer than seven people were electrocuted in a tragic fire outbreak in the Kabong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Scores of other persons also sustained injuries and were hospitalised at health facilities in Jos, an eyewitness has said.

Mr. Steven John, told Weekend Champion, that the incident occurred as a result of an electrical High Voltage cable, belonging to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC- Disco), which collapsed on Saturday from around 3:00 am to 4:00 am.

“The wires connecting the high tension cable was said to have cut off and landed on the neutral cable which immediately sparked off a fire that resulted in a heavy inferno assumed to have been spreading to private houses of over 100 residents,” he said.

The eyewitness further revealed that most of the people were still in bed when the incident occurred leaving many families scrambling for their safety.

They said, two family members, senior and junior brothers were amongst those that died as the fire from the sparked cables connecting their door caused smoke that filled the entire room.

One of the deceased family members blamed the Jos Distribution Company, Disco, for the unstable power supply and the manner they sometimes take and bring light when people are sleeping blaming the tragedy experienced on such.

He said, “The way and manner NEPA is returning light is so worrisome, sometimes we spend two to three days without power.

“There are many victims of the inferno in hospitals where they rushed them for treatment but the doctors confirmed seven (7) dead people whose bodies have already been deposited in the mortuary.

“They are appealing to the appropriate authority to take action to curtail incidents of high voltage and ensure that NEPA checks all connections before supplying power.

Our correspondent gathered that mourners are trooping to the affected homes to pay their last respects to the deceased families concerning Saturday’s tragedy.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng